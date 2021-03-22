Citigroup Inc. Purchases 9,658 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 165.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after acquiring an additional 242,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,497,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $63.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $313.45 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

