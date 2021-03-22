Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1,247.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,384,000 after buying an additional 1,208,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,576,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,496,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $61.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.89.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $29,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.