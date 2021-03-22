Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

