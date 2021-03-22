CJS Securities Begins Coverage on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

EPAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.61 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 443.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

