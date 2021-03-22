Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Creative Planning purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 3.60. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

