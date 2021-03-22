Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 in the last ninety days. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LQDT opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.73 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

