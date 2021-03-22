Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the period.

Shares of AIF stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

