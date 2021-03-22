Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 712,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,812,500. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

