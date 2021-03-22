CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CLI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 236 ($3.08). 597,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,041. The company has a market cap of £961.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153.20 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.15 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 213.05.

In other news, insider Fredrik Widlund bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £74,580 ($97,439.25). Also, insider Andrew Kirkman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £111,000 ($145,022.21). Insiders have bought 83,206 shares of company stock worth $18,602,906 in the last three months.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

