CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to announce sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $7.34 billion. CNH Industrial reported sales of $5.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $28.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $31.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of CNHI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $16.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after purchasing an additional 362,822 shares during the period. Bank of Italy grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 18,474,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,067,000 after purchasing an additional 737,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $145,309,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

