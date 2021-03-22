Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have commented on CXP shares. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -338.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $20,327,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 946,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,263,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,512,000 after buying an additional 866,340 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

