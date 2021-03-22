Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 261,374 shares.The stock last traded at $73.03 and had previously closed at $73.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $29,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

