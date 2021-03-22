Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 261,374 shares.The stock last traded at $73.03 and had previously closed at $73.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,908,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,513,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

