Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €4.70 ($5.53) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.37 ($6.32).

CBK stock opened at €5.31 ($6.25) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

