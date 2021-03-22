Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ML. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €128.83 ($151.57).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €126.20 ($148.47) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €105.61. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 12-month high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

