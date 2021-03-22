comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider Buys $422,323.07 in Stock

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 240.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

