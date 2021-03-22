Comstock Resources’ (CRK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comstock Resources by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 906,116 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

