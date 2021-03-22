Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Lifted to Positive at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a negative rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.18.

NYSE STZ opened at $234.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.16. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Constellation Brands by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

