Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.36 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 131.4% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $9.27 million and $2.36 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

