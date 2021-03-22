Continental Advisors LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Continental Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.75. 49,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,977. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.68.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

