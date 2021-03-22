Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

