Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,654 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $70,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.