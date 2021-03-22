Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 496 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 549,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $401.08 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.60.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

