Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 464.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of HTBK opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $731.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

