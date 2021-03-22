Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.