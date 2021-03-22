CorionX (CORX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $193,356.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $193,356.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00050323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.22 or 0.00631169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00067693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023671 BTC.

CorionX Token Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,845,634 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx.

Buying and Selling CorionX

