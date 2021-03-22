Cormark Downgrades New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) to Tender

New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) was downgraded by research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Look Vision Group from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:BCI traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$49.64. 10,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.97. The firm has a market cap of C$777.36 million and a PE ratio of 118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. New Look Vision Group has a 52 week low of C$20.11 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.