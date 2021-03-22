Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.10 billion and $575.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $19.36 or 0.00035499 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,520.56 or 0.99970742 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00076280 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

