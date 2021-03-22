CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $979.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $359.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $818.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $865.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

