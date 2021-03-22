Cowen Upgrades ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) to “Outperform”

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 11th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $547.42 on Monday. ASML has a 12-month low of $215.59 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $559.22 and a 200-day moving average of $461.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

