Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings per share of ($6.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sidoti cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $170.03 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

