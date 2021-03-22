Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $14,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,962,000 after buying an additional 472,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,483,000 after buying an additional 436,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after buying an additional 283,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

VNO stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

