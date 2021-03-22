Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,564,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $104.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $109.85.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

