Credit Suisse AG Has $13.92 Million Holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 684.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,777 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 362,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,863,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $117.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.91 and a 52-week high of $120.01.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

