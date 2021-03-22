Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55,826 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.39% of Hexcel worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 37.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

