Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,193,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,465,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.61% of Altimmune at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $3,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,447 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALT opened at $16.42 on Monday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $610.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

