Credit Suisse AG Purchases 19,254 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 733,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Robert Half International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

RHI opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

