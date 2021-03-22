Credit Suisse Group Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $64.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

NYSE LB opened at $60.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

