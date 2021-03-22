Credit Suisse Group Raises New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Price Target to $12.00

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

