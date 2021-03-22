Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $147.42 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $71.53 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 63.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106,430 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 35.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

