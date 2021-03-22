Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.33 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

