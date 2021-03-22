Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.