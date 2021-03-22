Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 6,218 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,843,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 38.4% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Apple worth $2,367,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its position in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

