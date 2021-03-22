Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Up 4.7%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 7,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 961,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Get Criteo alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845 over the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 422,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Criteo by 963.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 242,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Criteo by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.