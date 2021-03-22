Critical Analysis: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) versus Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 5 6 0 2.55 Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $34.64, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Tuniu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Tuniu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 2,077.33 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -30.40 Tuniu $327.64 million 1.95 -$100.43 million N/A N/A

Tuniu has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Tuniu -98.28% -25.61% -11.68%

Summary

Tuniu beats Virgin Galactic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers. It also provides car rental and insurance services, as well as advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Suqian; and other offline retail stores in China. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

