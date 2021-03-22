Critical Comparison: Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.3% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Community and Mission Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 3 0 2.75 Mission Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential downside of 16.39%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Mission Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 16.65% 7.36% 0.74% Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community and Mission Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $54.37 million 2.92 $10.97 million $1.45 14.54 Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Mission Valley Bancorp.

Summary

First Community beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include demand deposit accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; financial and investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, night drop, online banking, remote deposit, payroll, safe deposit box, touchtone banking, zero balance accounting, and insurance services. It operates through two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

