Critical Contrast: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PaySign and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaySign 17.23% -13.31% -4.23% Phreesia -16.37% -16.07% -11.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of PaySign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PaySign and Phreesia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaySign $34.67 million 6.24 $7.45 million $0.14 31.00 Phreesia $124.78 million 19.45 -$20.29 million ($4.50) -12.21

PaySign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PaySign has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PaySign and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaySign 1 3 1 0 2.00 Phreesia 0 2 10 0 2.83

PaySign presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 39.98%. Phreesia has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.01%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Phreesia.

Summary

PaySign beats Phreesia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform. It also develops prepaid card solutions for corporate incentive rewards and corporate expense, per diem and travel payments, healthcare reimbursement payments, pharmaceutical co-pay assistance, donor compensation, and clinical trials; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, the company offers Buy and Bill programs for patients to purchase directly from physician's office or through an infusion center for physician administered therapies; payment solution for source plasma collection centers; and PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. It deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a Web-based dashboard for providers; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Stations that are on-site kiosks. The company's Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; patient activation solution that enables providers to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, messaging, and health campaigns; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; clinical support solution that collects clinical intake and PRO data for approximately 25 specialties; appointments solution for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. Phreesia, Inc. has a strategic alliance agreement with Allscripts Healthcare, LLC. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

