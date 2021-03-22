Critical Review: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI)

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A TripAdvisor -24.54% -15.76% -7.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventure Interactive and TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 5.18 $126.00 million $1.08 55.55

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventure Interactive and TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A TripAdvisor 0 10 6 0 2.38

TripAdvisor has a consensus price target of $37.94, suggesting a potential downside of 36.75%. Given TripAdvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Summary

TripAdvisor beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 884 million reviews and opinions on 7.9 million hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

