Crust (CRU) Hits Market Cap of $95.74 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Crust has a total market cap of $95.74 million and $15.42 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $58.95 or 0.00103037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 62.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001056 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial.

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.