Crypto Village Accelerator Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91,645.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 70% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $91,645.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 237.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00017500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.14 or 0.00640142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00068645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using US dollars.

